Cyprus and North Macedonia to establish diplomatic relations

The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and North Macedonia Nicos Christodoulides and Nikola Dimitrov are expected to sign at the end of August an agreement for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

CNA has learned that the two ministers are expected to sign the agreement in the framework of the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers that will take place on August 29-30 in Helsinki, as Finland is currently holding the 6-month rotating EU Presidency.

Foreign Ministers of Western Balkan countries have been invited to attend part of the meeting.

(Cyprus News Agency)