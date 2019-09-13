Cyprus and Italy conduct joint search and Rescue exercise (pics & video)

A joint Search and Rescue Exercise titled “CYPΙΤ-01/19” was conducted on Friday within the Search and Rescue Region of the Republic of Cyprus, with the participation of SAR Units and Personnel from the Republic of Cyprus and Italy.

The Italian Ship «ITS ETNA», a helicopter from 460 SQN of Air Command participated in the Aeronautical SAR Exercise under the operational control and coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Larnaca, in close cooperation with the Italian Navy. Specialized registered nurses of the State Health Services participated in the exercise boarding the SAR units.

The scenario dealt with a simulated “Maritime Accident” which led to the implementation of the Cyprus National SAR Plan “NEARCHOS” by the JRCC Larnaca in order to deal with the situation.

“CYPΙΤ-01/19” was the first exercise on SAR matters between assets of the Republic of Cyprus and the Italian Navy in 2019.