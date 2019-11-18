Cyprus and Israel conduct “Onisilos Gideon 2019” military exercise

The armed forces of the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Israel are carrying out the “Onisilos Gideon 2019” exercise from November 18 to 20 within the framework of their annual military cooperation programme, Cyprus’ Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.

The exercise is taking place within Nicosia FIR and in a large area of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, using equipment and aircraft of the National Guard and the Israeli Defence Forces, the announcement concludes.

(Cyprus News Agency)