Cyprus and CTBTO sign MoU in seismology

The Cyprus Geological Survey Department has signed, on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Temporary Technical Secretariat of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).

The MoU provides for cooperation between the Geological Survey Department and CTBTO in the field of seismology and specifically the provision of data by its seismological stations for the needs of the Organisation, which will be able to use the data to determine any nuclear tests.

So far, the Treaty has been signed by 184 countries. In order to come into effect, it must be ratified by the 44 countries that in 1996 had nuclear power infrastructure. To date, eight of these 44 countries have not ratified the Treaty, namely the USA, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea and Pakistan.

The Preparatory Commission is the temporary institution set up to create the necessary infrastructure and procedures for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty, after its ratification by the aforementioned states.

