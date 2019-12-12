Menu
Local

Cyprus Airways to launch Larnaca-Rome flights in summer 2020

December 12, 2019 at 11:41am
Edited by

Cyprus Airways will launch Larnaca-Rome flights  in summer 2020 as part of a series of new route announcements.

The airline said the flights, every Wednesday and Saturday, will start on June 13.

Rome is the second airport in Italy that will be served by Cyprus Airways in summer 2020. The company announced last month that Verona will be added in its expanded network.

Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways stated that “We are absolutely delighted to add this historic city to our network. It’s a magical place, ideal for short breaks, shopping, romantic and family holidays”.

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 12, 2019

Australian archaeologists shed light on Paphos ancient theatre

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 12, 2019

UNGA adopts resolutions on the oceans and seas

Bouli Hadjioannou
in-cyprusLocal
December 12, 2019

New development in Akrotiri Bay under study

Angelica Azadyants