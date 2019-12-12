Cyprus Airways to launch Larnaca-Rome flights in summer 2020

Cyprus Airways will launch Larnaca-Rome flights in summer 2020 as part of a series of new route announcements.
The airline said the flights, every Wednesday and Saturday, will start on June 13.
Rome is the second airport in Italy that will be served by Cyprus Airways in summer 2020. The company announced last month that Verona will be added in its expanded network.
Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways stated that “We are absolutely delighted to add this historic city to our network. It’s a magical place, ideal for short breaks, shopping, romantic and family holidays”.