Cyprus Airways to launch flights from Paphos to Athens

Cyprus Airways launching flights from Paphos to Athens on December 21, scheduling three flights per week.

CEO George Mavrocostas said: “As the only Cypriot air carrier, we feel that it is our duty to respond to the local market’s needs and that is why we have decided to include the Paphos-Athens route to our upcoming flight schedule.”

Paphos residents have been lobbying for flights to Greece from the town’s airport. These had been initially been offered by Ryanair and later on Cobalt but ended when Ryanair changed its flight programme and Cobalt closed last year.

Cyprus Airways said it will continue its flights from Larnaca to Athens, Thessaloniki, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Prague and Heraklion for the upcoming winter season.