Cyprus Airways expands network, launches ticket sales for summer 2020

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced the launch of ticket sales for summer 2020 from Larnaca and Paphos to destinations in Greece, Europe and the Middle East.

“Our future is customer-centric and we see summer 2020 as an opportunity for growth, both for us and our passengers, better connecting our neighbourhood with focus on Greece while adding destinations worth exploring giving broad options for the lifestyle our customer truly values,” said Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways, in a press release.

The Cyprus-based carrier is expanding its network to Greek destinations to both islands and mainland with flights to Athens, Salonica, Heraklion, Rhodes, Corfu, Santorini, Skiathos and Preveza. Athens will also be connected with Pafos Airport.

And in addition to its Pafos airport connection with Athens, Cyprus Airways is now also flying to Tel Aviv from there.

In Europe, Cyprus Airways is landing to two cosmopolitan hubs in Switzerland (Zurich and Geneva), two World Heritage recognised cities in Slovakia (Bratislava and Kosice), in Shakespearian city of Verona in Italy and the historic city of Prague in Czech.

The company will continue its operations to Tel Aviv (Israel) and Beirut (Lebanon) while expanding and connecting with the magnificent mega city of Cairo in Egypt.

Passengers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways Call Centre (National call free 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053) or through their travel agent.

Customers can visit Company’s website on cyprusairways.com to view the full flight schedule of all Cyprus Airways destinations.

