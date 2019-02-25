Cypriots visit the doctor less compared to other Europeans

Cypriots tend to visit the doctor less that their European counterparts with a Eurostat study showing that Cyprus has one the lowest rates in the EU of persons who said they often visit their generalist practitioner.

According to the EU’s statistical service, in 2017, Cyprus had the sixth largest share in the EU (32.3%) of persons who said that they never visited their general practitioner in the past year.

The share of Cypriots who said they’ve seen their GP three to five times in the past year was the second lowest (16.5%) in the EU.

The country also had the second lowest share (2.2%) of persons who said they visited their GP ten times or more in the past year.

Denmark had the largest share of persons who saw their generalist practitioner 6 times or more (49%) during the previous 12 months, while France had the highest percentage of people (34%) going to the doctor 3 to 5 times. The share of persons consulting their doctor once or twice was largest in Slovakia (47%) and the share of persons who did not go to see the doctor was highest in Greece (61%).

In 2017, nearly four in ten people (38%) in the European Union (EU) went to see their generalist medical practitioner once or twice in the 12 months prior to the survey. A quarter (25%) consulted their generalist practitioner 3 to 5 times, while nearly another quarter (24%) did not go to see a generalist practitioner. 14% reported that they saw their generalist practitioner 6 times or more.

At the EU level, the frequency of consultations of general medical practitioners was higher for women than for men. This was also the case for visits to dentists or general surgeons.

…a general surgeon?

However, Cyprus had one of the largest shares of people who reported visiting a general surgeon in the past year.

According to Eurostat, Cyprus had the second largest share (after Czechia) of persons who said they visited a general surgeon ten times or more in the past year.

45% of people in the EU did not consult a general surgeon in the 12 months prior to the survey, 34% did once or twice. 14% reported that they went to see a general surgeon 3 to 5 times, and 7% 6 times or more.

Germany had the largest share of people who consulted a general surgeon 3 to 5 times (23%). The share of persons who saw a general surgeon once or twice was largest in Italy (48%) and the share of persons who did not go to see a general surgeon was highest in Romania (88%).

…a dentist?

Cypriots take good care of their dental health, Eurostat found, as the country had the third largest share of persons who reported that they visited a dentist 10 times or more in the past year.

45% of people in the EU did not consult a dentist in the 12 months prior to the survey, while 42% went once or twice to a dentist. 10% reported that they went to a dentist 3 to 5 times, and 3% 6 times or more.

Slovenia had the largest share of persons who went to the dentist 6 times or more (6%) during the previous 12 months, while Germany had the highest percentage of people (17%) going to the dentist 3 to 5 times. The share of persons who did not go to see the dentist was highest in Romania (82%).

The source dataset is accessible here.