Cypriots’ trips abroad up by 8.6% in October

November 18, 2019 at 8:11pm
Trips abroad by Cyprus residents rose by an annual 8.6% in October the Cyprus Statistical Service has said.

According to Cystat’s Passengers Survey, 124,923 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in October 2019 compared to 115,022 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 8,6%.

In October 2019 there was an increase of 9.2% in the trips of residents to the United Kingdom (14.138 in October 2019 compared to 12.944 in October 2018) while a decrease of 3.0% was recorded for the trips to Greece (44,042 compared to 45.418 last year).

(Cyprus News Agency)

