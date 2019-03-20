Cypriots spend the 6th longest amount of time in road congestion in EU

The average driver in Cyprus spent 35.73 hours stuck in traffic in 2017, the E.U Transport Scoreboard shows.

The scoreboard was published on Tuesday by the European Commission (EC). It compares how member states perform in 30 categories covering all aspects of transport. Its goal is to help them identify areas requiring priority investment and action.

Based on 2017 data, the EC found that Cyprus residents spent the sixth longest amount of time in road congestion annually in the E.U.

According to the report, the British are the EU citizens who spent the most time in traffic with 45.73 hours annually. The residents of Finland are those who spent the least time in traffic with 18.13 hours annually.

Quality of roads

Cyprus had a higher score (5.22) than the EU average (4.78) for its quality of roads in 2018, the scoreboard shows.

The quality of roads score is based on a survey by the World Economic Forum, using a scale from 1 (extremely poor, among the worst in the world) to 7 (extremely good, among the best in the world). EU value is calculated as a simple average.

With 62 deaths, Cyprus had the eighth highest number of road fatalities per million inhabitants in 2017.

Road Infringements

The EC also found that in 2018 Cyprus had the highest amount (9) of pending road infringements in the EU

Share of women employed in transport sector

According to the EC, with 28.74%, Cyprus had the highest share of women employed in the transport sector in 2017 in the EU.

Share of renewable energy in transport fuel consumption

In 2016, Cyprus had the fifth lowest share (2.70%) of renewable energy in transport fuel consumption.

The EU average was 7.10%.

Sweden was the country with the highest share (30.30%).

Market share of electric passenger cars

In 2017, the market share (0.78%) of electric passenger cars in Cyprus was the 12th highest in the EU.

The EU average was 1.44%.

The highest share was in Sweden with 5.28%.

Electric vehicle charging points

With 4.21 charging points per 100,000 inhabitants in urban areas, Cyprus had the second lowest number of electric vehicle charging points in the EU in 2017.

In the same year the Netherlands had 259.91 charging points per 100,000 urban inhabitants.

The EU average was 52.10.

Seaport Services

The country also ranked 21st out of 23 member-states for its efficiency of seaport services in 2018.

The seaport service rating is based on a survey by the World Economic Forum evaluating frequency, punctuality, speed and price of seaport services, using a scale from 1 (extremely inefficient, among the worst in the world) to 7 (extremely efficient, among the best in the world).

Regarding, timeliness of shipments, Cyprus ranked 23rd with a score of 3.62 in 2018.

Timeliness of shipments in reaching their destination within the scheduled or expected delivery time is rated from “hardly ever within schedule” (1) to “nearly always in schedule” (5).

The EU average was 3.88.

Background

The Scoreboard brings together data from a variety of public sources (such as Eurostat, the European Environment Agency and the World Economic Forum). It can be consulted either by country or by topic (Internal Market, Investment and Infrastructure, Energy Union and Innovation, People).

For more information

EU Transport Scoreboard