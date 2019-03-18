Cypriot women having babies at older age (table)

In 2017, the mean age of women in Cyprus on giving birth to their first child was 29.7, which is the seventh highest in the EU 28, according to figures published by Eurostat on Monday.

It said that the mean age of woman in the European Union (EU) on giving birth to their first child has gradually increased from 28.7 in 2013 to 29.1 in 2017.

The mean age has increased in all EU Member States over this period, though to varying degrees.

In Cyprus, it has increased from 29 in 2013 to 29.7.

The largest change was in Estonia, where the mean age increased by 1.2 years, from 26.5 in 2013 to 27.7 in 2017. Over the same period there was little change in Czechia (up 0.1 years), Slovakia and Sweden (both up 0.2 years).

The Member States with the highest mean ages of women at birth of their first child in 2017 were Italy (31.1 years old), Spain (30.9) and Luxembourg (30.8).

In contrast, in three Member States the mean ages at which women had their first child were below 27: Bulgaria (26.1), Romania (26.5) and Latvia (26.9).

The source data set is here.