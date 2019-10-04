Cypriot wanted for stealing gold arrested in UK

A Cypriot man suspected of stealing bars of gold has been arrested in the United Kingdom and handed over to Cypriot authorities, philenews reports.

It said the man had been wanted since 2014 when he travelled to the UK to sell nine kilos of gold valued at some 200,000 euro on behalf of an acquaintance.

But he then contacted his friend and said he had been robbed in Manchester.

Investigations determined this was untrue and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The man was finally arrested at Heathrow Airport when he tried to board a flight.