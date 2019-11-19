Cypriot travellers turn their backs on Greece

Highly-priced airline tickets and fewer flights have put the brakes on trips to Greece by Cypriots who now seem to prefer other destinations with a comparatively lower cost.

Greece may still be the first choice for Cypriots but each month it records a decrease compared to last year and this indicates that more and more Cypriots are gradually turning their back on Greek destinations because of costs.

2019 is the year that best reflects the impact of expensive airline tickets and airlines going bust, according to the recently-released official Travellers’ Survey.

The data shows overseas trips by Cypriots in October 2019 amounting to 124,923 compared to 115,022 in October 2018, recording an increase of 8.6%.

However, Greece is one of the destinations that is experiencing a significant decline. In October, the decline was 3% year-on-year (44,042 compared to 45,418), 2.1% in September, while in August when airline prices are the highest there was a 15.6% decline.

In July, the fall was 8.7%. Only May and June had a positive indication, with 10.2% and 5.6% respectively.

In April, the picture was even more disappointing with the decline in travels to Greece at 18% and at 10.9% in March. In January and February, the decline was 4% and 9.1%, respectively.

At the same time, there was a 9.2% increase on trips to the United Kingdom (14,138 compared to 12,944 last year).

Archived data shows that 2014 was the best year for Cypriots to travel to Greece with a recorded increase of 25.5%. The increase in 2016 compared to the previous year reached 15.7% while in 2004 it was 15.5%.

In 2013, with the economic crisis in Cyprus at its worst, travel to Greece decreased by 12.5%. In 2018, there was a slight increase of 0.5%.

