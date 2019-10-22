Cypriot students symbolically condemn Turkish invasion in Syria

Technical School students at Avgorou village in Famagusta district have symbolically condemned the bloody Turkish invasion in Syria by forming the peace sign at the school yard with their backpacks.
On behalf of the students, George Karaolidis said: “As pupils of Cyprus which has experienced a Turkish invasion and still experiences occupation, we cannot remain indifferent to a crime that takes place only a few kilometres away.
“Let us send the message of peace by forming the peace sign with our backpacks.”
