Cypriot student to attend Climate summit in New York

Cypriot mechanical engineering student Alexandros Nicolaou and Stamatis Psaroudakis from Greece will be among the 100 youth from all over the world who clinched the “Green Ticket” and will travel to New York to participate in the Youth Summit for Climate which will take place on Saturday at the UN headquarters.

According to the UN Regional Information Centre (UNRIC) youth leaders will participate in the Summit where they will present their ideas and solutions on this crucial issue to those in charge.

The new leaders will present the results of the Youth Summit at the Summit meeting convened by UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Monday September 23 in New York.

The 100 youth who received the UN “Green Ticket” were chosen from 7000 young people aged 18-29 based on their commitment and solutions to tackle climate change.

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres congratulated all 100 youth and urged youth all over the world to watch the Summit online and become the driving force for climate change in their countries.

The Youth Summit on Climate will bring together young activists, innovators, entrepreneurs and change actors involved in the fight against climate change, the announcement concludes.