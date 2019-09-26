Larnaca: Cypriot star Anna Vissi returns to hometown to celebrate 45 year career (video)

Anna Vissi rolled back the years on Wednesday night when she performed in her hometown Larnaca.

The concert took place at the Pattichiom Amphitheatre and the 61-year-old singer celebrated her 45-year career with a brilliant performance.

Vissi began her tour from London and Australia before making her way to her homeland Cyprus where she offered fans who sang all her all-time classics an incredible show.

It is worth mentioning also that all proceeds will be donated to help the Pantheo Foundation.

Anna Vissi will also perform tonight in Limassol at the Limassol Municipal Gardens. The concert will begin at 21:00.