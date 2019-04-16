Cypriot pupils win first prize in international robotics competition (video)

A team of Cypriot pupils won first prize (INSPIRE AWARD) in the Super-Regional First Tech Challenge (FTC) 2019 that took place in Barcelona between April 4-5.
Cyprus participated with the team named “Epiteugma Revved Up,” which was consisted of pupils Gregoris Orphanides (team captain), Alkinoos Tomarides, Nicolas Iordanou, Aggelos Antoniou, Alexandros Ovanov, Christos Karayiannis, Charis Christophorou, Michalis Pitsillis, Andreas Charalambous and Marios Hadjinikolas.
Team leader, mentor and coach was Solomos Demetriou.
The Cypriot team will now participate in the international grand final FIRST Robotics Competition 2019 in Detroit between April 24-27.