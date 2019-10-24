Cypriot municipalities secure EU funding for Wi-Fi hotspots

More than 50 Cypriot communities are among 1,780 municipalities from all over the EU that have won a WiFi4EU voucher of €15,000 to set up Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces .

The EU said the latest call has a budget of €26.7 million, and 1,780 municipalities will each receive a voucher to set up Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces.

In Cyprus the winning municipalities are Xylotymbou, Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Lythodrontas, Omodhos, Katidata, Paliometocho, Ayios Athanasios, Vyzakia, Arsos Limassol, Pano Arodes, Lymbia, Yermasoyia, Astromeritis, Nikitari, Kato Drys, Odou, Livadhia Larnaca, Kato Platres, Amargeti, Korakou, Kambi, Kyperounta, Achna, Ergates, Pano Koutrafas, Mylikouri, Ypsonas, Pera Chorio, Alambra, Akaki, Potami, Engomi Nicosia, Konia, Galata, Kritou Marottou, Apliki, Mosphili, Yialia, Pyla, Agios Theodoros Limassol, Potamiou, Pachyammos, Maroni, Kelokedara, Monagri, Μesa Yitonia, Sykopetra, Ayios Theodoros Larnaca, Anafotida, Louvaras, Apsiou and Peyia.

While based on a “first-come, first-served” principle, all participating countries were nevertheless guaranteed a minimum of 15 vouchers, provided they had sufficient numbers of applicants. For this call, the maximum amount available for each participating country is 142 vouchers, 8% of the budget of the call.

The demand largely exceeded the number of vouchers that were available in this call. Municipalities from all 30 participating countries (EU Member States, Norway and Iceland) applied for a voucher.

Seven countries (Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Romania, Austria and Hungary) reached the maximum number of vouchers available to a single Member State. Applicants proved very receptive to the first-come first-served principle of distribution, with 2000 applications received in the first 2 seconds of the call launch.

Unsuccessful municipalities in this call are eligible to apply again for the remaining call next year.

The programme is implemented by INEA (innovations and networks xecutive agency)

“We welcome you all to join the WiFi4EU Community, where you can join registered municipalities, winners of the first call and Wi-Fi installation companies to give feedback on the initiative, engage with municipalities from all over Europe and be updated on the WiFi4EU programme,” it said.