Cypriot Minister presents climate change initiative at international meeting

Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Minister Costas Kadis presented Cyprus’ climate change initiative to the UN Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, which took place between June 30 and July 1.

In his address Kadis outlined Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades’ initiative to establish a regional action plan to coordinate countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in climate change issues, a Press and Information Office press release says.

During the meeting, which was addressed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, initiatives undertaken at an international level to deal with climate change were reviewed and preparations were made for the UN Summit, which will take place in New York on September 23.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Cypriot minister had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, during which he briefed them about the next steps of President Anastasiades’ initiative.

