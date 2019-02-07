Menu
Local

Cypriot investors interested in acquiring major stake of Nicosia Mall

February 7, 2019 at 4:45pm

Cypriot businessmen have approached Bank of Cyprus, the main shareholder of the newly-opened Nicosia Mall, to acquire its stake, Insider reported on Thursday.

According to Insider, the investors have been sounding out the Bank and there is nothing official yet. It added that the Bank of Cyprus has still not yet officially launched procedures to divest of its stake in the shopping centre.

Recently, CEO of Nicosia Mall Holdings Marios Kalochoritis said that foreign investors are also interested in the Mall.

Read more:

15% of Cyprus’ population visited Nicosia Mall

 

You May Also Like

Local
February 7, 2019

Anastasiades to propose document recording convergences during meeting with Akinci – CNA

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 7, 2019

Where do Cypriots prefer to travel?

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 7, 2019

Health Minister orders new report on flu death

Bouli Hadjioannou