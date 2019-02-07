Cypriot investors interested in acquiring major stake of Nicosia Mall

Cypriot businessmen have approached Bank of Cyprus, the main shareholder of the newly-opened Nicosia Mall, to acquire its stake, Insider reported on Thursday.
According to Insider, the investors have been sounding out the Bank and there is nothing official yet. It added that the Bank of Cyprus has still not yet officially launched procedures to divest of its stake in the shopping centre.
Recently, CEO of Nicosia Mall Holdings Marios Kalochoritis said that foreign investors are also interested in the Mall.
