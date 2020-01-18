Menu
Cypriot FM travels to Riyadh to discuss regional developments

January 18, 2020 at 2:44pm
Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is traveling to Rihadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, following an invitation by his counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During his official visit the Minister will have a tete-a-tete meeting on Sunday with Prince Al Saud followed by consultations between delegations of the two countries. The agenda will cover the bilateral ties and ways to enhance them, EU-Saudi Arabia relations, the latest developments in the Eastern Meditarrenean and Turkey`s illegal activities, the Cyprus problem, the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Minister will also hold contracts with other Saudi officials.

(Cyprus News Agency)

