Cycling in Cyprus (videos)

Limassol Tourism Board prepared three promotional videos in order to create awareness about the new cycling Law.
The videos present basic information, rules and regulations about the law are introduced. Additionally, they suggests how people can cycle safely and keep eye-contact with other drivers.
The new cycling Law came into force on October 31. It sets out the cyclists obligations as regards traffic rules as well as the obligations of motor vehicles vis-a-vis cyclists.
Among others, it also prohibits bicycles on motorways and sets out the minimum equipment for each bicycle, including two sets of brakes, a front and back light, reflector and a bell.
According to police statistics, during 1/1/2008-31/5/2018, 288 people were involved in cycling accidents, with 20 losing their lives and 167 seriously injured.
