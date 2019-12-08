Customs seized 154 kg of tobacco, 3,205 pirated goods in November

Vehicles, tobacco and gasoline were among the items seized by Customs in the month of November, according to a breakdown given on their Facebook page.

They said that in the context of customs and other legislation, between November 1 and 30, Customs officials had handled a total of 306 cases which resulted in the the following items being seized:

1. 56,380 cigarettes.

2. 154 kg and 450 grams of loose tobacco

3. 3,205 pieces that violates intellectual property rights (clothing, footwear, bags, wallets, sunglasses, perfumes etc).

4. € 100,000 and $ 10,000 in cash

5. 13 vehicles.

6. 475 litres of oil and gasoline.

7. Various items, the import of which in Cyprus is prohibited such as plants, drugs, pesticides, dairy products, electronic devices, electronic cigarettes and electronic cigarette accessories etc.

Most of the cases were settled with the payment of money, it added.

(File photo)