Customs seize tobacco, clothing, other items in September

Customs have announced the seizures made in September, noting that most of the cases were settled with the payment of €35,118

It said that it seized:

1. 63.580 cigarettes and 110 cigars.

2. 115,860 grams of tobacco

3. 3,423 pieces that violate intellectual property rights (clothing, footwear, bags, wallets, sunglasses, perfume etc).

4. € 16,000 (sixteen thousand euro) and $ 13,000 (thirteen thousand dollars).

5. Various items the importation of which is forbidden, such as medicines, pesticides, insecticides, dairy products, fresh meat, snails, fireworks etc.

6. 8 vehicles.

(File photo)