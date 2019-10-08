Menu
Customs seize tobacco, clothing, other items in September

October 8, 2019 at 12:28pm
Customs have announced the seizures made in September, noting that most of the cases were settled with the payment of €35,118

It said that it seized:
1. 63.580 cigarettes and 110 cigars.
2. 115,860 grams of tobacco
3. 3,423 pieces that violate intellectual property rights (clothing, footwear, bags, wallets, sunglasses, perfume etc).
4. € 16,000 (sixteen thousand euro) and $ 13,000 (thirteen thousand dollars).
5. Various items the importation of which is forbidden, such as medicines, pesticides, insecticides, dairy products, fresh meat, snails, fireworks etc.
6. 8 vehicles.

