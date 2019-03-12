Customs seize contraband tobacco, luxury clothing and other goods

Cyprus customs seized a large quantity of contraband goods over the period of March 2 and 10, including tobacco, luxury clothing and pesticides.
On a post on their Facebook page, customs said that the goods were seized at the points of entry into the Republic, at checkpoints and within Republic of Cyprus territory.
More specifically customs said they had seized: 31,180 cigarettes, 19,522 grams of smoke, 200 cigarillos, items of luxury clothing, worth €10,000, 400 pills the import of which is prohibited in Cyprus, 91 pieces (clothing and footwear) that violate intellectual property rights, 32,200 litres of pesticides, 143 litres of engine oil and 100 litres (Oil / petrol).
The above cases were settled with the payment of a total cash amount of €14,285.
Customs said they had also detected eight cases where duty free fuel had been used illegally for vehicles. These were seized but returned to their owners once €5,500 was paid.