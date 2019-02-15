Customs seize 19 kilos of smuggled tobacco intended for UK

Customs have seized a large quantity of tobacco smuggled from the Turkish occupied north and intended for the UK, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

It said that that on the night of February 13, customs stopped a car with registration plates from the Turkish-held north with four passengers — all Turkish Cypriots. In it they found 19 kilos and 200 grams of tobacco (384 packets of 50 grams of Golden Virginia tobacco) and 1,200 cigarettes (four cartons of Silk Cut and two of Kent cigarettes).

Initial inquiries showed that the tobacco belonged to one of the passengers who was due to fly to the UK from Larnaca Airport. She was arrested and the tobacco — the duty on which was €4,220 — and the car that was being used were confiscated.

The customs director then agreed to an out of court fine of € 7,100 and another €500 to return the car. The woman was then released

Also on the same night, Nicosia police found 54 cartons on cigarettes in the car of a Greek Cypriot which did not have the Greek and Turkish language health warning signs, indicating that duty had not been paid. The brands of cigarettes are not sold in the government controlled areas but are smuggled across from the north.

The man, who has been in trouble with customs for similar offences in the past, was arrested and remanded in custody by Nicosia district court.