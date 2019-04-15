Customs officer fired for smuggling drugs

An Administrative Court upheld a Public Service Commission decision to fire a customs officer after he was convicted of being involved in drug smuggling.

According to philenews, the officer was suspended from his duties in 2013 and was fired in 2017, following his conviction in connection with smuggling cannabis and abuse of authority.

The man was originally sentenced to prison but his sentence was suspended after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony and abusing his power as a customs officer.

Following, he appealed the decision on wrongful termination grounds but the administrative court dismissed the appeal, citing there was sufficient basis for the commission to remove him from his position.

(File photo)