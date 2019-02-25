Customs office seizes car filled with wild asparagus at checkpoint

The customs department announced on Monday that it seized a car and 435 bunches of wild asparagus at Ayios Dometios checkpoint.
The announcement says that on Monday morning, authorities stopped a Turkish Cypriot couple inside a car with Turkish Cypriot licence plates while they were trying to cross from the checkpoint at Ayios Dometios.
After an out of court settlement, the couple was instructed to pay €400 as a fine and €200 to get the car back.
The asparagus are now customs office property.
According to the EU’s Green Line regulation certain products are not allowed to pass through the checkpoints to the government-controlled areas, as they might be potential carriers of harmful organisations and cannot be checked under EU health and safety standards.