Customer chases off burglar from bakery store

A man walked into a bakery store in Limassol on Saturday night, opened the cash machine, stole money and run off before being chased by a customer.

According to the police, an employee tried to stop the culprit who pushed her back and ran off.

A customer who saw the incident chased him and managed to grab some of the stolen money but was unable to pin him down.

The culprit run in an unknown direction and is described as a 28-32 year-old man with dark skin and black short hair.

Police are investigating.