Menu
Local

Customer chases off burglar from bakery store

June 9, 2019 at 9:49am
Edited by

A man walked into a bakery store in Limassol on Saturday night, opened the cash machine, stole money and run off before being chased by a customer.

According to the police, an employee tried to stop the culprit who pushed her back and ran off.

A customer who saw the incident chased him and managed to grab some of the stolen money but was unable to pin him down.

The culprit run in an unknown direction and is described as a 28-32 year-old man with dark skin and black short hair.

Police are investigating.

You May Also Like

Local
June 9, 2019

State to pay for serial killer’s victims funeral

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
June 9, 2019

“Turkey must terminate its actions that negatively affect prospects for negotiations”

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
June 9, 2019

FMs of Cyprus and Slovakia to discuss EU issues, Turkish provocations, Cyprus problem and bilateral relations

Andreas Nicolaides