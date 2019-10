Cup and Bowl Cafe and Bar offers typical Full English Breakfast, Yorkshire Tea and many Homemade pies and cakes using family recipe’s. They are located within an idyllic part of Erimi within Aphrodite Bowling Club, within the ClubHouse. The ClubHouse is a great entertaining space for Private Parties with reasonable rates for our Homemade Buffet Fayre with friendly staff.

Italias Street

Erimi

Call 25 355040