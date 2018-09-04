Actor Panayiotis Kyriakou reveals his favorite things.

-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee? -On my balcony.

-Which is your favorite yard in the city where you live? -My home’s yard.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki? -I really enjoy the souvlaki I make with my friends in Ayioi Trimithias.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes? -At Tavernaki tis Plateias in Akaki.

-Favorite restaurant/bar/cafe in your neighborhood? -Unfortunately, there are not such places in my neighborhood.

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem? -The calm paths around Tymvos Makedonitissas area.

-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish? -Pub Fiction, where I usually order the amazing Big Kahuna Burger.

-Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus? -I am fond of the Italian cuisine, but I haven’t found the perfect Italian restaurant in Nicosia yet!

-The best, all-time-classic place to hang out with friends? -Reckless bar.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets? -My home-made brownies!

-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart? -Camping in Kalopanayiotis and a school excursion in Ayios Georgios Alamanou.

Info:

-Reckless, Michali Paridi, Strovolos

-Pub Fiction Bar & Grill, Athinas 7, Nicosia

-Tavernaki tis Plateias, Anexartisias 3, Akaki