Frank Ferre 

By September 11, 2018 No Comments

Kiss FM’s radio producer reveals his favourite things and places to hang out,  from Nicosia and Paphos, to Troodos.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes? At ‘Koutourou’ouzeri in the heart of Paphos town. Excellent atmosphere brilliant food at reasonable prices.

-Favorite restaurant/bar/cafe in your neighborhood? -The Daily Roast Coffee Shop, for aromatic coffees and delicious snacks.

-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish? -Limoncello Deli-Bar in Nicosia, where I usually order the Die Hard Burger with crepe and eggs.

-The best, all-time-classic place to hang out with friends? –Babylon pub in Nicosia.

-Where do you usually have the best cocktails? -At Mouson bar, in the old town of Nicosia.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets? -At Häagen-Dazs in Larnaca.

-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart? -Kyperounta, Droushia and Pissouri.

Info:

Koutourou Ouzeri, 25is Martiou 8, Paphos

The Daily Roast, Gerasimou Markora 16 & Esperidon 2C, Nicosia

Limoncello Deli-Bar, Digeni Akrita 27Α, Nicosia

Babylon, Iasonos 6, Nicosia

Mouson Bar, Mouson 14, Nicosia Old Town

Häagen-Dazs, Athinon 77, Larnaca

 

