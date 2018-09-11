Frank Ferre 

Kiss FM’s radio producer reveals his favourite things and places to hang out, from Nicosia and Paphos, to Troodos.
-Where do you find authentic meze dishes? At ‘Koutourou’ouzeri in the heart of Paphos town. Excellent atmosphere brilliant food at reasonable prices.
-Favorite restaurant/bar/cafe in your neighborhood? -The Daily Roast Coffee Shop, for aromatic coffees and delicious snacks.
-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish? -Limoncello Deli-Bar in Nicosia, where I usually order the Die Hard Burger with crepe and eggs.
-The best, all-time-classic place to hang out with friends? –Babylon pub in Nicosia.
-Where do you usually have the best cocktails? -At Mouson bar, in the old town of Nicosia.
-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets? -At Häagen-Dazs in Larnaca.
-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart? -Kyperounta, Droushia and Pissouri.
Info:
Koutourou Ouzeri, 25is Martiou 8, Paphos
The Daily Roast, Gerasimou Markora 16 & Esperidon 2C, Nicosia
Limoncello Deli-Bar, Digeni Akrita 27Α, Nicosia
Babylon, Iasonos 6, Nicosia
Mouson Bar, Mouson 14, Nicosia Old Town
Häagen-Dazs, Athinon 77, Larnaca