TV presenter Alexandros Taramountas reveals his favourite spots for food, coffee and drinks in the city and the mountains.

-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?

-The best place to enjoy my coffee is Brew Lab at the heart of Nicosia.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-Garden Day & Night of course. As the name suggests, it is a wonderful garden and one of my favourite places in the city.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

-At Orpheas in Aglantzia.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-I am a lover of Cypriot cuisine, so I would definitely suggest “Spilaio” tavern in Deftera. Rich and quality meze.

-Favorite shop in your neighborhood?

-Valtou Rigani which combines easy and tasty food in a nice environment.

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-Granazi, although it’s not so well-hidden anymore…

-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

-Bottega Amaro. My favourite dish is the octopus.

-Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-Cypriot cuisine combined with an excursion to Kalopanayiotis and to Palio Sinema restaurant.

-Where could you find the best cocktails?

-Lost and found.

-Where do you usually find delightful sweets?

-Of course, the traditional sweets of Yiayia Victoria.

-Which place do you remember fondly?

-Nicosia, definitely. The city which I grew up in and where I’ve spent my best years.

Info: Garden Day & Night, Mouseiou 2. Brew Lab, Stasikratous 3. Orpheas Souvlakia, Aphroditis 5, Aglantzia. The Spilaio Tavern, Αnastasi Leventi 2A, Deftera. Valtou Rigani, Prevezis 15. Bottega Amaro, Pindarou 14. Granazi, Agion Omologiton 14. Palio Sinema, Markou Drakou, Kalopanayiotis. Yiayia Victoria, Liperti 80-82, old Nicosia. Lost and Found, Vyronos 38.