Cultural Tour to Famagusta from Nicosia

Edited by

CVAR/Severis Foundation invites everybody to a guided tour to the legendary city of Famagusta known for its preserved 15th- and 16th-century Venetian walls, which are surrounded by a now waterless moat, and many historical buildings of world importance. Bus departure at 9.30 am from Demokratias Avenue in Nicosia, just before the checkpoint. Return to the same location at 6.00 pm.

When

Saturday, December 14

9.30 am – 6pm

Where

Democratias Avenue, Check Point

2370 Agios Dometios, Nicosia

Cost

€25 per person

Ιncludes transfers by bus, meal, guiding in Greek and English and entrance to sites.

Contacts

For reservations, please call 22 300994

