Cultural Tour to Famagusta from Nicosia

CVAR/Severis Foundation invites everybody to a guided tour to the legendary city of Famagusta known for its preserved 15th- and 16th-century Venetian walls, which are surrounded by a now waterless moat, and many historical buildings of world importance. Bus departure at 9.30 am from Demokratias Avenue in Nicosia, just before the checkpoint. Return to the same location at 6.00 pm.
When
Saturday, December 14
9.30 am – 6pm
Where
Democratias Avenue, Check Point
2370 Agios Dometios, Nicosia
Cost
€25 per person
Ιncludes transfers by bus, meal, guiding in Greek and English and entrance to sites.
Contacts
For reservations, please call 22 300994