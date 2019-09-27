Criminal investigators to probe injury of two youths in Argakas

The independent police complaints commission has appointed two criminal investigators to carry out a criminal and disciplinary inquiry after two young men were injured in Argakas early on Thursday morning.

Both sustained minor injuries to the legs which are believed to have been the result of police fire.

The two were on a quad bike at around 1 am. Police say the quad bike was moving suspiciously and they signalled the driver to stop. Instead, according to police, the biker accelerated towards a police officer who fired warning shots. The two then fled into the night but were later admitted to hospital with injuries.

Their condition is described as out of danger.

Both were arrested yesterday on suspicion of reckless driving, carrying a hunting rifle, assault and traffic offences.

The father of one of the young men said police had fired without due cause and endangered lives.

The police complaints commission said the inquiry will determine whether the police officers involved in the incident may have committed any disciplinary or criminal offences.

