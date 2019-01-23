Criminal Court officials, defendants visit Strovolos murder crime scene (pictures+video)

The Nicosia Criminal Court and the four defendants in the Strovolos double murder case on Wednesday visited the house where Dina Sergiou and her husband George Hadjigeorgiou were brutally stabbed to death last April.

The three judges of the Criminal Court along with Loizos Tzionis, Lefteris Solomou, Sara Siance and Marios Hadjixenophontos, accompanied by police and their lawyers, arrived at the house shortly before 11 on Wednesday morning.

According to philenews, Tzionis and Xadjixenophontos entered the house, while Siance and Solomou chose to remain in the police vehicles.

The Court members inspected the crime scene inside the residence, as well as outside, near the exit which the defendants had reportedly used to leave the house.

Journalists, police, relatives of the victims and the father of Marios Hadjixenophontos were also present at the location.

George Hadjigeorgiou and Dina Sergiou were found stabbed to death at their home in what police said was a botched robbery on April 18. Their teenage son who had been locked in a cupboard managed to free himself and seek help from the neighbours.

The four defendants, Loizos Tzionis, 33, Tzionis’ half-brother Lefteris Solomou, 23, Tzionis’ former girlfriend Sara Siance, 21 and Marios Hadjixenophontos, 22 – have all pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Read more: