CreditPilot and WireCard announce strategic partnership

CreditPilot, a financial technology company specializing in digital and mobile financial services, transactional and payment infrastructure, and Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, have announced the signing of a new partnership agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, CreditPilot will incorporate Wirecard’s digital payment processing technology into its A2A (Any2Any) platform ecosystem for mobile and digital financial services provision, which is available to almost 100 million people worldwide. In 2018, CreditPilot’s various platforms processed approximately €2.7 billion worth of transactions.

The CreditPilot A2A platform enables retail businesses and mobile operators to offer financial services to their customers and subscribers. CreditPilot provides its clients in the telecom and retail segments with a fully managed mobile/digital financial services platform-as-a-service, as well as all necessary compliance expertise, assessment and implementation of key business procedures specific to the financial sector. Among A2A’s current users are mobile networks operating under trademarks of the Tele2 and VEON groups.

Services available on the CreditPilot A2A platform include international and domestic money remittance, mobile commerce and payments, digital goods marketplace, micro-loans and micro-insurance. By integrating the Wirecard solutions, CreditPilot is expanding its offering to enable its telecoms and retail customers to accept and process digital payments across all channels, which will further drive forward the digitalization of payments worldwide.

“We are delighted to partner with CreditPilot and integrate our solutions into their Any2Any offering. Together, we can enable mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators to provide their subscribers with a comprehensive range of financial products and services, ensuring a seamless customer experience in remittance, everyday payments and purchase of digital goods,” said Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales, Digital & Telco at Wirecard.

“With Wirecard’s ample payment technologies portfolio, we can onboard more clients more effectively and ensure high quality of service worldwide”, said Felix Polianski, Vice President of Mobile and Digital Financial Services at CreditPilot.