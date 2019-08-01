Court throws out attempt to have 82 year old woman ruled legally incompetent

A court has rejected a bid by family members to have an 82 year old woman ruled legally incompetent after a psychiatrist said he hoped everyone could be as lucid as her at that age, philenews reports.
The site said that the woman’ daughters and a son in law applied for a court order that would have prevented her from selling her assets and authorised them to collect €1,000 a month from her account to cover her costs until the main application was heard.
They then had her examined by psychiatrists in order to secure a court order to have her declared legally incompetent and committed to Athalassa psychiatric hospital.
However, after three days of tests psychiatrists determined there was nothing wrong with her.