Court suspends licence of driver who refused breathalyser test

March 2, 2019 at 10:54am
Larnaca district court has suspended the driver’s licence for four months of a 53 year old driver who refused to undergo a breathalyser test.

The 53 year old was stopped by police on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road on Thursday night after a tip off of a car being driven dangerously on the road.

He appeared to be intoxicated but refused to undergo a breathalyser test and was arrested.

On Friday he appeared before Larnaca district court for an immediate trial. The court  suspended his licence for four months and fined him for 600 euro. He also received five points on his licence.

 

