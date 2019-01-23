Driver jailed for one month for speeding

The Nicosia District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 23 year old man to 30 days in jail and suspended his driver’s licence for six months for speeding.
He was also handed a 500 euro fine, suspended for two years.
The 23 year old was caught doing 227 km per hour near Latsia, on the Nicosia-Limassol highway at 7.20 am on Saturday. The speed limit is 100 km.
He had failed to obey a police officer’s signal to stop. He was caught a little later and taken to the police station.
