Court renews remand of self-confessed serial killer

The Nicosia district court on Friday renewed the remand of a self-confessed serial killer for another eight days, the eighth such remand since his arrest.

The 35 year old army officer appeared without a lawyer and did not object to the order.

Requesting the renewal of the remand, police investigators told court that seven bodies have been identified.

They said 780 statements have been taken, and another 70 are pending. Nine search warrants were executed and more than 400 items were taken into evidence.

The 35 year old has reportedly confessed to killing five women and two children in a statement he wrote out in his own hand. All of the bodies of the victims have been recovered.

