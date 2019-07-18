Contradictory views by employers on Cyprus’ NHS implementation

Contradictory are the views of employers in Cyprus over the implementation process of the island’s National Health System (Gesy) which was launched on June 1.

On the one hand, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary general Marios Tsakkis believes the initial response is positive. On the other hand, head of the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEB) Michalis Antoniou only talks about the system’s problems which were much anticipated.

Tsiakkis told journalists that the first evaluation of the island’s health system is quite satisfactory with less problems than anticipated because of the correct implementation of the computer system, backed by a very warm welcome by the citizens.

“Undoubtedly, there are things that can be improved such as the need for more pediatrics to join the system. In some districts, such as that of Limassol, the number is very low and, yes, more pediatrics must join the NHS,” Tsakkis also said.

On reported long delays in cases where patients ask for personal doctors, Tsiakkis said these are primarily due to the fact that first visits always take longer. He also wondered whether a personal doctor can really look after all 2,500 patients he is entitled to have registered.

OEB’s Antoniou told journalists that Gesy’s launch came with all anticipated problems and listed the system’s three main challenges: firstly, the inclusion of specialist doctors, secondly, the participation of private hospitals in the national system and, thirdly, the viability of public hospitals.

Antoniou also repeated OEB’s position that all public hospitals should have become autonomous before the national health system’s implementation.

