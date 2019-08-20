Consumer Service in children’s school clothing campaign

In the run-up to the start of the new school year, the Consumer Protection Service will be checking more than 80 outlets for dangerous school clothing.

It said that laces in children’s clothing were dangerous as they can lead to serious injuries or even deaths if these laces are caught up in slides, doors, trees and elsewhere as they play.

The safety campaign will be carried out between August 26 and September 6. Officials from the Consumer Protection Service will check outlets selling children’s clothes to find and withdraw those that are dangerous.

The service will also continue its awareness campaign among consumers.

A leaflet with advice on children’s clothing is available on the services website (www.consumer.gov.cy).

Further information is available from the services’ offices at Nicosia telephone 22200930, Limassol telephone 25819150, Larnaca telephone 24816160 and Paphos telephone 2680461.