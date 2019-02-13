Consumer service in campaign on safety of carnival costumes

With the carnival season fast approaching the Consumer Protection Service on Wednesday launched a safety campaign on fancy dress clothing and other carnival items, particularly as regards children.
In an announcement issued on Wednesday, the Consumer Protection Service said that more than 80 outlets will be checked during the campaign which will last until March in order to locate and withdraw products which are dangerous or do not comply with the law.
It added that information on unsuitable carnival products including masks, wigs, costumes found by the European Commission’s Rapex service in 2018 to be dangerous because they are highly flammable or because of small items is available on the website. Consumers in possession of such products are urged to return them and to to inform the service.
( https://www.pio.gov.cy/assets/pdf/newsroom/2019/02/20190213_APOKRIATIKA%20KOSTOUMIA.pdf.)