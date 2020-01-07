Construction output prices up in Q3 of 2019

Construction output prices were up in the third quarter of 2019 both on a quarterly and annual basis, according to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Tuesday.

Specifically, the output prices index in construction for the third quarter of 2019 reached 112.98 units (base year 2015=100.0), recording an increase of 2.3% over the second quarter of 2019.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the index was up by 6.6%.

By type of project, an increase of 3.7% was observed for buildings and of 16.6% for civil engineering projects in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018.

