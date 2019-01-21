Ayia Napa golf resort will have irreversible consequences on environment, study says

The construction of a golf resort, part of which will be located inside the Natura 2000-protected area of Cape Greco, will have”significant, negative and irreversible” consequences in the area, according to an environmental impact study cited by Phileleftheros on Monday

The study will be reviewed by the Environmental Authority on Tuesday at a meeting with Paralimni and Ayia Napa mayors.

The proposal for the golf resort includes the construction of a five-star hotel, a golf course, houses, shops and other auxiliary premises.

The golf course, a club house and a maintenance area will be located inside the protected area.

According to the study, the resort will occupy 6% of the land of a Natural Site of Community Importance.

It said that the construction will lead to the destruction of 7.5% of a priority-protected habitat of seasonal Mediterranean lakes and to the degradation of important species of flora. It will also lead to the loss of 8-10% of shrub land.

As to fauna, the resort will lead to nuisance, as well as loss and fragmentation of endemic, predatory and migratory birds which use the area for nesting, feeding and resting.

The proposed development will lead to land-use pressures by creating road networks and other infrastructure (electricity, water supply, etc.), which will cause additional cumulative negative impacts on both the habitat and the species that inhabit it, the study deemed.

The resort will cover an area of 1.037,628 m2, of which 590.000 m2 (golf course, club house, maintenance area) will be build on state-owned land inside the Natura 2000-protected area.

The resort will be located in the area of ​​Cape Greco in the southeastern part of Cyprus and falls within the administrative boundaries of the Municipality of Ayia Napa and the Municipality of Paralimni.

Natura 2000 is a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union. Stretching over 18% of the EU’s land area and almost 6% of its marine territory, it is the largest coordinated network of protected areas in the world.