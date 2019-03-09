Consensus needed in struggle for Cyprus reunification says FM

Consensus is a prerequisite and a weapon in our struggle for solution and reunification of our country and it strengthens our negotiating position, FM Nikos Christodoulides has said.

Delivering a eulogy at the memorial service of former President Spyros Kyprianou, in Limassol on Saturday, the Minister said adhering to a strategy of realism and decisiveness, we aim to put an end to the unacceptable status quo that is making us live in conditions which we do not meet elsewhere in the world.

The FM spoke of the current situation on the island that does not allow to its citizens to enjoy their rights and freedoms and the level of prosperity that all other European citizens enjoy. Christodoulides pointed out that the status quo constitutes a permanent disruption to the security balance. This is why, he said, we need to put an end to the occupation, to reunite our homeland and bring peace.

Christodoulides said that the negotiations for a Cyprus solution need to restart where they left off at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana in the summer of 2017, adding that we need an island free of foreign troops and guarantors.

(Cyprus News Agency)