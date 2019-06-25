Conference to promote road safety to be held in Nicosia

The Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus and Cyprus Police are organising a conference on ‘Strategy and Good Practices for Road Safety in the EU’ in Nicosia on Friday.
Head of the representation Ierotheos Papadopoulos said that there were 49 road fatalities in Cyprus in 2018, which is higher than the per capita average in the EU.
Overall, 25,100 people lost their lives in road accidents in the EU in 2018.
“The situation has improved compared to ten years ago — in 2008, more than 39,500 people were killed in road accidents in the EU, but there is no room for complacency,” he added.
The conference will be addressed by Justice Minister Yiorgos Savvides, the chairman of the House Transport Committee Yiorgos Procopiou, police chief Kypros Michaelides and Papadopoulos.
There will be presentations from road safety experts from the European Commission, Cyprus police, the Transport Ministry and the Hellenic Road Safety Institute.
The EU has adopted additional road safety measures including new safety specifications for vehicles which will become compulsory in 2022.