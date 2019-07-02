Confectionary, cinema, coffee shop under the hammer  

The island’s foreclosures list for July and August features not only standard homes and plots but a confectionary, a coffee shop, a cinema, and even a horse riding school.

Phileleftheros has gathered eye-catching cases in all districts of Cyprus.

Among them is a 291 square metres confectionary on Stasinou Street in old Nicosia, which is to be auctioned on July 22 by the Bank of Cyprus. The reserve price is €654,400.

Bank of Cyprus is also auctioning 4/5 of the share of three shops and a house at Lymbia village, of a total area of ​​1,250 square metres. The reserve price is €268,000.

In addition, industrial premises and warehouses, totaling ​​16,077 square meters in Dali industrial area, are to be auctioned by Bank of Cyprus at the reserve price of €804,800.

On July 23, Hellenic Bank is auctioning without a reserve price an entertainment centre situated on October 28 street, Engomi area. The enclosed area is 360 ​​square metres, an additional 137 square meters in the mezzanine, and uncovered areas total 109 square metres while its warehouse is 20 square metres.

On July 25, Hellenic Bank is auctioning an industrial plot of 1,480 square metres in Nicosia, on which there is a three-storey building of a total area of ​​220 sq. m. and a storage area of about 100 m². The reserve price is €809,600.

In addition, two shops on Dimitsani and Naxos Street in Nicosia, are to be auctioned on August 1 by Altamira at the reserve price of €79,800 and €57,475, respectively.

Four plots of land in Agios Nektarios, Limassol, on which a ground floor building is located will be auctioned by Bank of Cyprus on July 8, at the reserve price of €2.35 million. In addition, Altamira will sell a mezzanine store in Limassol, in Ayia Napa area, at the reserve price of €88,000.

On July 29, Bank of Cyprus will auction a shop located in Agia Zoni, Limassol, at the reserve price of €80,400. Also, Bank of Cyprus is auctioning a mezzanine store in Ayia Zoni, Limassol, at the reserve price of €524,000.

In Larnaca, a 6,706sq.m. field on which a horse riding school has been erected will be auctioned by Bank of Cyprus on July 10, at the reserve price of €409,200. A property in Sotira, Famagusta district, on which there are three stores will also be auctioned on July 10 by Bank of Cyprus at the reserve price of €390,800.

On the same day, a warehouse store located at Scala district, Larnaca, will also be auctioned at the reserve price of €104,000. On July 19, Altamira is auctioning 10 shops on Atlantis Street, Chrysopolitissa area, Larnaca. The reserve prices range from €42,000 to €72,400.

