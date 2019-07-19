Community Leaders meet with SBA Police

Local community leaders and representatives in Cyprus met with the SBA Police this week to discuss how they can work together to help the people they serve.

More than 20 representatives from a variety of communities in the Western Sovereign Bases Areas (WSBA) including: Erimi, Trachoni, Kolossi, Asomatos and Ypsonas took part and committed to continuing to hold regular meetings every three to four months.

It provided the SBA Police and the Community Leaders with a vital opportunity to discuss and tackle the issues of most concern such as crime and anti-social behaviour.

Community Leader of Erimi, Panicos Hadjihambis stressed the importance and benefits of having a close relationship with the SBAs.

He said: “This meeting is of huge importance and extremely valuable, delivering excellent results. It allows us to address any concerns we might have alongside the SBA police working together to tackle these issues.”

“The excellent work that the SBA police do and the equally excellent relationship we have with them has ultimately led to successful cooperation which increases the safety of our communities.”

Chief Superintendent Dave Purvis of the SBA Police committed to building on the relationship established with all the communities across the SBAs and prioritised the safety of everyone living within them.

He said: “Events like today’s help strengthen our relationships and provide an opportunity to raise local concerns and provide feedback on the services provided by the police.

“Taking ownership of problems collectively, ultimately delivers sustainable solutions and results in a reduction in anti-social behaviour and its associated crime.”

Chief Superintendent Purvis who joined the SBA Police in December 2018, added, “Since taking up my post as the WSBA police Divisional Commander I have been hugely impressed by the delivery of community policing and the support provided by local community leaders. They have consistently demonstrated their willingness and determination to help the police tackle problems that impact upon the quality of lives of their communities.”

The meeting was followed by a lunch and a chance to discuss in more details some of the key issues highlighted during the meeting.